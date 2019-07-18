SEIDEN--Jessica. A fond farewell to Jessica Seiden, age 97, who passed away in her sleep July 13, 2019. As a teenager, Jessica graduated from Brooklyn College, where she was her sorority president, and spoke of meeting Eleanor Roosevelt. In college, she met the love of her life and future husband, Hal. They raised three sons, Michael, Richard and Matthew, and she lived in New Hyde Park for 69 years. Jessica's friendships lasted a lifetime, especially those with the Semads, a girl group from junior high school, as well as college couples with whom she and Hal were friends. She was an intelligent woman who loved books, theater, art and learning. She and Hal traveled extensively, a magnetic couple who collected friends worldwide. She leaves her three sons, daughters-in- law, grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She will be missed.



