WHITE--Jillian Leslie Epstein. The White and Epstein families sadly announce the death of Jillian Leslie Epstein White of Aspen, Colorado and New York City. Jill grew up in Hewlett Harbor, New York and was a graduate of Woodmere Academy. She attended the University of Wisconsin and McGill University in Canada and graduated with a degrees in art history. She married her college sweetheart, Starker White and settled in New York in the late 1970s, then dedicated herself to raising their two sons, Cliff and Luke. After they left for college, she moved to Aspen, fulfilling a lifelong dream of living in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. Jill had the deepest appreciation for the myriad experiences life had to offer and the people who filled her world. She equally enjoyed the city and the country, the ocean and the desert, skiing and reading, simple meals and fine cuisine, a good joke and a serious conversation. She was a wildflower. Her family and friends will always remember her cooking, her writing, her beauty, style and wit. Jill was an avid art collector, but always considered her greatest work her family, whom she loved without bounds. Jill is survived by her sons, Clifford White and Luke White, her former husband, Starker White, her mother, Elissa Epstein, sister, Debra Epstein, daughter-in-law, Kate Hanley White and grandson, Wilder White. A foundation will be set up; in the interim, donations in Jill's memory can be made in her name to Equitas Project



equitasproject.org/donate Published in The New York Times on Nov. 9, 2019

