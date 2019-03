CARSON--John. Born in Minnesota in 1964, John graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BS in Mathematics, moved to New York City in 1990, and landed his dream job at the Elias Sports Bureau, where he worked for 28 years. John was an all-around athlete and avid runner who competed in four New York City Marathons, earned a black belt in Tae Kwon-Do, enjoyed golfing, hiking, and all things outdoorsy. John met his wife, January, at the Bank Cafe on 30th and 3rd in 1993, and they were married at Landmark on the Park on the Upper Westside in May, 2000. In 2010, they moved to the suburbs of Westport, CT. John is survived by his wife January and sons Calvin and Henry; father Earl; brothers Bill, Dave (Sue), and Scott (Amy); nephew Matt and niece Melissa.