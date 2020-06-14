DENISON--John Hopkins. "Jock" Denison III passed away peacefully at his home in Fairlee, Vermont, on June 6, 2020 at the age of 87, with his wife by his side. Born May 9, 1933, in New York City, he was the elder son of John Hopkins "Jack" Denison, Jr. and Fanny Moore Denison, later Case. Jock grew up in Santa Barbara, California and Big Horn, Wyoming, areas to which he remained deeply connected throughout his life. He attended Cate School, in Carpenteria, California; Phillips Academy Andover; and Yale University, from which he graduated in 1955. Jock's professional years were spent in Denver, San Francisco, and New York in municipal-bonds trading and investment banking, working for, among other firms, Phelps, Fenn and Company, later a part of Reynolds Securities, Inc. He retired to rural New England, and for much of his later life also spent cherished time with his wife at their home in Carmel Valley, California. An outdoorsman, Jock was at home fishing and hunting in the wildernesses of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, South America, and his beloved Wyoming. He was a great reader and lifelong student of history, a gifted cook and ardent wine lover, a thoughtful conservationist, and a seasoned yet ever curious traveler. Jock is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Mary "Deecie" Leeson McNelly Denison, of Fairlee; his son John Hopkins "Jay" Denison, Jr. and his wife, Ellen, of Concord, Massachusetts, and granddaughters Elisabeth Reidy Denison, of London, United Kingdom, and Nina Lindsay Denison, of Boston, Massachusetts; his son Mark Hopkins Denison and his wife, Tammy, of Jericho, Vermont, and granddaughters Hanna Naylor Denison, of Los Angeles, California, and Hope Lindsay Denison, of New York, New York; and his daughter, Sandra Moore Denison of Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, granddaughter Victoria Piper Mallett, of Newbury, Vermont, and grandson Edmund John "Jack" Mallett and granddaughter Colby Denison Mallett, both of Spring Lake Heights. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Elizabeth "Betsy" Butterfield Denison, of Carpenteria, California, and Cleo McNelly Kearns, of West Fairlee, Vermont, and his stepsister, Sheila Case Hill, of Coconut Grove, Florida. As well, he leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to his parents, Jock was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Moore Denison, of Carpenteria, California, and Colin Jay Case, of San Francisco, California. Contributions in Jock's memory can be made to the Upper Valley Music Center, P.O. Box 826, 8 South Park Street, Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store