DOYLE--John. The Robert B. Fiske, Jr. Association, Robert M. Morgenthau Association, and Whitney North Seymour, Jr. Association mourn the passing of our esteemed and beloved colleague and friend, John Doyle. John was a highly respected Assistant United States Attorney and later Chief of the Criminal Division in the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. His superb judgment and ability as well as his warmth were recognized by all of his colleagues at the United States Attorney's Office. He enjoyed a long and distinguished career at the Anderson Kill and Reed Smith law firms. His advice and judgment were sought by many of his colleagues. Throughout his career he generously gave his time to bar and public interest activities, many of which he served in a leadership capacity. We shall greatly miss his genuine decency, warmth and friendship. We send sincere condolences to his wife Mary Ellen, his two sons Noah (Sandra) and Oliver (Monica) and to his entire family.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 6, 2019