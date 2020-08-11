JOHN FOLEY

FOLEY--John, "Jack" lifelong resident of New York City, passed away peacefully in his sleep August 4. His life will be forever cherished by the lives of his proudest accomplishments, his two children, Jack and Charlotte. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Foley, and two brothers Gene and Billy and their wives Jane and Susan. He is also survived by a stable of loving nephews and nieces. Jack was the consummate New York guy. Proud lifetime resident of Stuyvesant Town, accomplished graduate of Xavier High School and Georgetown University. Jack possessed the intellect of a renaissance man and sharp wit of a stand up comic. He had a deep interest in history, music and all the arts. A sharp critic when deserved but vocal enthusiast when earned. He was enamored with all New York major influences. Sinatra was "his guy" and the Yankees and New York Giants were his teams - and there was no close second. On behalf of his entire family and many friends, we raise a glass and in the words of the great philosopher Frank Sinatra to say "I've lived a life that's full, I've travelled each and every highway, and more, much more than this I did it my way." Jack's final resting place will be at his favorite get away on Candlewood Lake where he spent each summer throughout his childhood and adult years. A celebration of his life will be planned in the coming months.





