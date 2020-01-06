Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John G. Maher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1944 - 2019

John was born on September 8. 1944 to Helen Fay Maher, nee Grow, and Thomas Maher in Mineola, NY, He was raised in Manhasset, a small hamlet located on the North Shore of Long Island. He had a profound connection with the ocean and spent many childhood summers accompanied by his brothers, Tom and Patrick exploring the waters of the Long Island Sound on a small craft sailboat aptly monikered the "Sanctuary". A standout high school athlete, John was recruited to play football at Clemson University. Following graduation, John would go on to have an illustrious career in advertising. He was a master storyteller imbued with the gift of gab and never at a loss for words. Later in life he would go on to publish several of his works through the Prescott Writers Association, of which he was an active member. John treasured his family and friends above all. He is survived by his wife, Lorrie and his three beloved children, Brendan Maher, Sean Maher, Christine Montenegro and four grandchildren. John was also blessed with two stepsons and three additional grandchildren whom he cherished. John was born on September 8. 1944 to Helen Fay Maher, nee Grow, and Thomas Maher in Mineola, NY, He was raised in Manhasset, a small hamlet located on the North Shore of Long Island. He had a profound connection with the ocean and spent many childhood summers accompanied by his brothers, Tom and Patrick exploring the waters of the Long Island Sound on a small craft sailboat aptly monikered the "Sanctuary". A standout high school athlete, John was recruited to play football at Clemson University. Following graduation, John would go on to have an illustrious career in advertising. He was a master storyteller imbued with the gift of gab and never at a loss for words. Later in life he would go on to publish several of his works through the Prescott Writers Association, of which he was an active member. John treasured his family and friends above all. He is survived by his wife, Lorrie and his three beloved children, Brendan Maher, Sean Maher, Christine Montenegro and four grandchildren. John was also blessed with two stepsons and three additional grandchildren whom he cherished. Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close