1/1
JOHN HARNETT
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HARNETT--John William, 85, of Park Ridge, NJ and Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Born March 30, 1935 to John and Mildred Harnett of Bergen County, NJ. John is survived by his wife Vivian of 65 years, his three children, Elise of Blue Hill, ME, David and his wife Jackie of Rivervale, NJ and Andrew and his wife Jennifer of Jupiter, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. After marrying his high school sweetheart Vivian, John began a long, successful career in the printing industry running his first printing press at 19. In 1978 John founded New Jersey Business Forms in Englewood, NJ. After 42 years the company continues John's legacy under the management and ownership of his two sons. John always made time for his children and supported all their activities from coaching Demarest baseball teams to sailing on the Hudson River and many family summer and winter vacations. The love of his life, Vivian and he traveled the world, eventually owning homes in Wellfleet, MA and San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. San Miguel was a favorite place where John could practice and speak his second language. Their beloved home in Wellfleet was where John spent much of his time sailing his Nonsuch and enjoyed many sunsets with Vivian among the Cape's vast sand dunes. John's generous personality and genuine nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved