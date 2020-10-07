HARNETT--John William, 85, of Park Ridge, NJ and Palm Beach, FL passed away peacefully on September 30, 2020. Born March 30, 1935 to John and Mildred Harnett of Bergen County, NJ. John is survived by his wife Vivian of 65 years, his three children, Elise of Blue Hill, ME, David and his wife Jackie of Rivervale, NJ and Andrew and his wife Jennifer of Jupiter, FL. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. After marrying his high school sweetheart Vivian, John began a long, successful career in the printing industry running his first printing press at 19. In 1978 John founded New Jersey Business Forms in Englewood, NJ. After 42 years the company continues John's legacy under the management and ownership of his two sons. John always made time for his children and supported all their activities from coaching Demarest baseball teams to sailing on the Hudson River and many family summer and winter vacations. The love of his life, Vivian and he traveled the world, eventually owning homes in Wellfleet, MA and San Miguel De Allende, Mexico. San Miguel was a favorite place where John could practice and speak his second language. Their beloved home in Wellfleet was where John spent much of his time sailing his Nonsuch and enjoyed many sunsets with Vivian among the Cape's vast sand dunes. John's generous personality and genuine nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.





