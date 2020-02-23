JOHNSON--John Plitt, died on February 10, 2020 at Bellevue Hospital, he was 78. John graduated from Randolph Mason Academy, Haverford College and Columbia Graduate School of Business. He served in the United States Army. His years of employment were spent at Price Waterhouse, The New York Stock Exchange where he was the CFO and Rodale Press. He was a longtime member of the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church and the Union League Club of New York City. John loved to travel and spending time with his family and friends. His varied interests included sports, music, art and the theater. Perhaps his greatest joy was taking family members and their friends to Peter Luger Steakhouse. A celebration of John's life will be held on March 8, 2020 at the Union League Club at 3pm. Those who would like to attend, please contact Keith Johnson, [email protected]. Memorial contributions in John's name can be made to Haverford College, 370 Lancaster Ave., Haverford, PA 19041.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2020