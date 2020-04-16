Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN POOR. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

POOR--John Barton, Jr. John Barton Poor Jr. died peacefully at home in Bronxville, NY on April 13th of chronic lung disease. He was born in Brooklyn in 1946 to Betty and John B. Poor and was brought up in Garden City NY. A graduate of Portsmouth Priory and Wesleyan University, he had a long and distinguished career in advertising and media at Blair Television and later, Petry Media. He and his wife Devon, with whom he'd grown up sailing in East Hampton since childhood, raised three children in Short Hills, NJ and later moved to New York City where they spent 13 wonderful years. He is survived by Devon, to whom he was married for 45 years, his daughter A.J. and husband Sean Murphy, his son Sam and wife Olivia and John III and wife Jenna. He was the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren: Jake, Jamie, Ben and Devon Murphy, and Amelia, Chip and Gus Poor. He is also survived by four sisters: Nancy, Penny, Pam and Lisbeth. He was a charismatic, smart and generous man who was a role model of a father and husband and tremendous family member all around. He loved kids and art and sailing and the beach. He was very sharp and would do the Saturday crossword in minutes (and in pen). He truly loved life and lived it well. Donations may be made in his memory to



POOR--John Barton, Jr. John Barton Poor Jr. died peacefully at home in Bronxville, NY on April 13th of chronic lung disease. He was born in Brooklyn in 1946 to Betty and John B. Poor and was brought up in Garden City NY. A graduate of Portsmouth Priory and Wesleyan University, he had a long and distinguished career in advertising and media at Blair Television and later, Petry Media. He and his wife Devon, with whom he'd grown up sailing in East Hampton since childhood, raised three children in Short Hills, NJ and later moved to New York City where they spent 13 wonderful years. He is survived by Devon, to whom he was married for 45 years, his daughter A.J. and husband Sean Murphy, his son Sam and wife Olivia and John III and wife Jenna. He was the loving grandfather of seven grandchildren: Jake, Jamie, Ben and Devon Murphy, and Amelia, Chip and Gus Poor. He is also survived by four sisters: Nancy, Penny, Pam and Lisbeth. He was a charismatic, smart and generous man who was a role model of a father and husband and tremendous family member all around. He loved kids and art and sailing and the beach. He was very sharp and would do the Saturday crossword in minutes (and in pen). He truly loved life and lived it well. Donations may be made in his memory to feedthechildren.org Published in The New York Times on Apr. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close