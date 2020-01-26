Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN STAUB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STAUB--John Howard III, (aka Jack, Rolly) of Wrightstown, PA and Manalapan, FL lost his valiant battle with Amyloidosis, AL on January 22, 2020. Jack was born February 5, 1951 in Washington, DC to the late Faith Hussey Staub and John Howard Staub II of Litchfield, CT. Jack attended Greenwich Country Day School, The Choate School and was an Echols Scholar at the University of Virginia. During summer breaks, he worked at The Grenfell Mission in Labrador, Quebec and was a docent at Fort Ticonderoga. Jack was a man of many talents. He was an actor, an advertising executive, playwright, gourmet cook and lecturer. He and his partner, Renny Reynolds, transformed a one hundred acre, bramble choked Pennsylvania Dutch dairy farm in Wrightstown, PA into Hortulus Farm, a horticultural destination widely featured in gardening and travel magazines. Jack was the author of seven gardening books including "Private Edens" which was acclaimed by The New York Times as the top rated gardening book of 2016. He and Renny have lectured extensively across the country and around the globe. Jack's most most recent book is "Chasing Eden," a brilliant history of the farm and its gardens with horticultural teachings from which to learn. "Chasing Eden" is listed as one of the top best selling books on Amazon. Jack is survived by his partner of 41 years, Renny Reynolds; his father, John Howard Staub II, and his five siblings: Sharon H. S. Doty and Dr. Charles L. H. Staub (Dale) of Litchfield, CT; Nancy P.S. Laughlin (Toby) of Skillman, NJ; Harriet S. Huston (Jack) of New York, NY and Nicholas E. Staub (Kathryn) of Marlton, NJ. Jack is also survived by his three dogs: Bandit, Sadie, and Parker and 18 nieces and nephews. His wishes are to have a celebration of his life at Hortulus Farm in the springtime when it is in its full glory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hortulus Farm Foundation in Jack's memory, 60 Thompson Mill Road, Wrightstown, PA 18940.



Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close