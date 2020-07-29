1/
JONATHAN SMALL
SMALL--Jonathan, 77, of New York City and Colebrook, Connecticut, died peacefully at his home on July 25, 2020. Born in New York City to Milton and Teresa Small, Jon was a graduate of Brown University, Harvard Law School, and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. After a long and happy career as a partner in the law firm of Debevoise & Plimpton, Jon served for a number of years as Executive Director of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cornelia Mendenhall Small, their daughters, Anne Kimball Small (Matthew Colangelo) and Katherine Morgan Small (Daniel Sims), and four grandchildren, Ned, Betsy, Will, and Jack. Donations in memory of Jon may be made to Planned Parenthood Federation of America. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
