Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Wentworth. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1927 - 2020

Kenneth Wentworth, 92, college professor and concert pianist, died on March 22 in Washington, DC. Survived by son David (Betsy Broder) and daughter Martha Woods (Steve) and four adored granddaughters (Ariel and Caroline Wentworth, Catherine and Toby Woods). He was predeceased by his son Jonathan (Gabriel Milanese) and by his wife of 68 years, Jean (Anderson) Wentworth. Immensely warm and generous, he was revered as a teacher and loved by family and colleagues. As a youth he worked on a Maine farm, then joined the Navy during WWII. He studied piano under Irwin Freundlich at the Julliard School, where he met his wife Jean. Together they formed a piano four-hand team that toured world-wide, commissioned new music, and created a distinguished discography of contemporary and classical repertoire. He was a professor at Sarah Lawrence College for forty years, was active in the civil rights movement, was a Fulbright Scholar in India, ran an Upward Bound program, founded the Cooperative College Center of SUNY, and established the concert management firm of Jonathan Wentworth Associates. He and Jean continued to perform together into their 80s and he worked almost full-time until just before his death. Donations in his memory can be sent to either Whitman-Walker Clinic (www.whitman-walker.org) or the Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services (www.raicestexas.org). Kenneth Wentworth, 92, college professor and concert pianist, died on March 22 in Washington, DC. Survived by son David (Betsy Broder) and daughter Martha Woods (Steve) and four adored granddaughters (Ariel and Caroline Wentworth, Catherine and Toby Woods). He was predeceased by his son Jonathan (Gabriel Milanese) and by his wife of 68 years, Jean (Anderson) Wentworth. Immensely warm and generous, he was revered as a teacher and loved by family and colleagues. As a youth he worked on a Maine farm, then joined the Navy during WWII. He studied piano under Irwin Freundlich at the Julliard School, where he met his wife Jean. Together they formed a piano four-hand team that toured world-wide, commissioned new music, and created a distinguished discography of contemporary and classical repertoire. He was a professor at Sarah Lawrence College for forty years, was active in the civil rights movement, was a Fulbright Scholar in India, ran an Upward Bound program, founded the Cooperative College Center of SUNY, and established the concert management firm of Jonathan Wentworth Associates. He and Jean continued to perform together into their 80s and he worked almost full-time until just before his death. Donations in his memory can be sent to either Whitman-Walker Clinic (www.whitman-walker.org) or the Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services (www.raicestexas.org). Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close