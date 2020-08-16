ARROYO--Kirk David, a chef and resident of Glendale AZ, died unexpectedly on August 8, 2020. Kirk is survived by his mother, Yolanda Flores, his sister Lisa Flores, and son Julian Arroyo. He is predeceased by his father, Roy David Arroyo. Born in NYC December 31, 1965, he attended St. John's University and graduated from the French Culinary Institute. Kirk was a beautiful soul, known for his infectious humor and consummate style, taken from this world too soon. He will be eternally missed and loved. A memorial service set for later date.





