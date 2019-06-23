Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KURT WOLFGRUBER. View Sign Service Information Service 11:00 AM Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

WOLFGRUBER--Kurt John. It is with the utmost sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Kurt John Wolfgruber. He died in his wife's arms at his home on Monday, June 17th after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Kurt was born on September 4th, 1950 and raised in Arkport, NY. His father, Dr. Paul J. Wolfgruber of Cohocton, NY, was a general practitioner and chief of staff at Bethesda Hospital in Cornell, NY and his mother, Leona K. Wolfgruber of Arkport, NY was a registered nurse at Millard Fillmore Hospital in Buffalo, NY. Kurt and his former wife, Linda Wolfgruber, had four children, starting with Derek in 1980, Christian in 1984, Hayley in 1985, and Heidi in 1989. Kurt married his wife, Kim Adrienne White, in a magical ceremony at the Harmonie Club in Manhattan in December 2001. Kurt graduated cum laude from Ithaca College, where he played four years of varsity baseball. Following Ithaca, Kurt received an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia. Kurt then began his distinguished career at JPMorgan Investment Management in various research, portfolio management, and management leadership roles. He later served as President and Chief Investment Officer of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. Most recently, he served as a director of New Mountain Finance, an independent director of two funds managed by Amherst Holdings, and as a trustee for Exchanged Traded Concepts. His volunteer service included, among other things, serving as the chairman of the board of directors of Voices of September 11th, serving on the board of trustees of Ithaca College, and avidly supporting Southampton Fresh Air Home and Peconic Bay- keeper. In his free time, he could be found cheering fiercely for the Yankees and the Giants or hoping for a hole-in-one at many renowned golf courses. In Kurt we have lost a rare and magnificent man. He was the voice of reason for many, and his wise counsel guided all to desirable outcomes. His capacity to love others was endless, as was his compassion and kindness. Kurt will be immensely missed by all those he leaves behind, but will now be reunited with his parents and his brother, Wink. Services will be held at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 25 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Voices of September 11th, Southampton Fresh Air Home, or Peconic Baykeeper.



