1933 - 2020
Lawrence Erwin Klein, aka Poppy, died peacefully on July 17, 2020 from COVID-19. He was 86 years old.
Larry was born in Brooklyn on July 24, 1933 and quickly moved to Texas where he acquired his signature southern drawl. Growing up in the hardscrabble Jewish section of South Dallas, Larry was determined to make something of himself after his father died before his thirteenth birthday.
Larry attended UT-Austin where he played on the football team. After setbacks and considering dropping out of college, Larry applied the work ethic he learned as an athlete to his academics and graduated in 1955. Soon after, he fell in love with Carla Jean Langert and they married in 1957.
Working as a physical therapist, Larry developed an interest in medicine. With three toddlers at home, he enrolled at UT-Southwestern Medical School and graduated at the top of his class in 1965. As a resident at Parkland Memorial Hospital, he was the first medical professional to take care of President John F. Kennedy after he was shot on November 22, 1963.
After medical school, Larry served as a naval officer in Long Beach, California. In 1969, he moved his family to Newport Beach and welcomed a fourth child. In private practice as an Ob/Gyn at Hoag Hospital, Larry delivered more than 5,000 babies during his 40-year career. He was admired for his intelligence, charm and easy-going bedside manner. After his retirement in 2004, Larry was often chased down by colleagues and adoring former patients.
Larry spent his free time at the gym, playing tennis, skiing and left his mark telling naughty jokes. He loved reading biographies, listening to Johnny Cash, and solving crossword puzzles. Larry relished gnawing on a juicy T-bone, drinking fine wine and espressos, and hollering at the TV when his Longhorns or Cowboys fumbled.
He visited his family in NYC and the Berkshires often and enjoyed taking his grandkids for ice cream, then trying to sneak a taste. These shenanigans inspired a story he co-wrote with his youngest grandchild, "Don't Let Poppy Hold Your Ice Cream."
Larry passed away peacefully with his daughter, Stacy, by his side. The family thanks the team at Hoag Hospital for his care, especially Larry's dear friend, Dr. Joe Riggio.
Larry was predeceased by his wife in 2012. He is survived by his children: Glenna Klein, Stacy Yeany, Scott Klein, and Keri Bernstein; his son-in-law: Ron Bernstein; and his grandchildren: Austin Yeany, Hayden Yeany, Kelby Klein, McKenna Klein, Zachary Bernstein, and Sophie Bernstein.
A celebration of life event is currently unsafe, so please honor Larry by opening an elegant Pinot Noir or re-telling one of his jokes! He would want all of us to enjoy life to the fullest-- as he did.
In his memory, please consider a donation to CureJM (www.curejm.org
), an organization searching for a cure to the rare autoimmune disease which has afflicted his youngest grandchild.
