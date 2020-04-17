GLASSBERG--Lawrence. Dr. Lawrence Glassberg was emblematic of a time when the doctor-patient relationship was more valued than the number of patients produced. At 81, hanging up his stethoscope was unthinkable. On April 4, COVID-19 made the decision for him. He was a gentle giant whose love and service were pure. The world was a better place with him in it and he is greatly missed and loved. He is survived by his wife Irene, his children Linda (Chuck), Pam (Eddie) and Michael (Suzonne) and 5 grandchildren. Memorial donations may be made to the .



