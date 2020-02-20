Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LEN GOCHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GOCHMAN--Len, actor, theater producer, and voice-over performer, died peacefully in Manhattan on February 7, surrounded by family and loved ones. Len will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, and generosity. He was 89. After graduating Dartmouth College in 1953, Len served in the U.S. Army. Early in his theatrical career, he worked for the singer Pat Boone, managing the star's fan clubs and publicity. After playing a small role in the 1960s Broadway production of "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," Len was offered the starring role of J. Pierrepont Finch in the show's Australian production. After a year in Australia, Len returned to the U.S. to perform his signature role in numerous productions. His other Broadway and Off-Broadway credits include "Finian's Rainbow," "Don't Drink the Water," "Dear Oscar," "A Little Night Music," "Tuscaloosa's Calling Me . . . But I'm Not Going," and "The Survivor." He also appeared in the TV shows "Another World," "Somerset" and "Law and Order," among other television and film productions. During the 1970s and '80s, Len's engaging voice and prodigious talent led him to become a leader in the voice-over industry. His warm, natural approach could be heard on many blue-chip corporate narrations and TV commercials, including for Jaguar, Delta, Ford, Crest, T. Rowe Price, and the U.S. Army. Len delighted his children with his professional character voices such as the Snack Pack horse. Later in life, Len applied his advertising skills to writing, directing, and producing commercials for Academy Sports + Outdoors stores, founded by Max and Arthur Gochman. Len's passion for theatre never waned. For 30 years, he was an active board member with Celeste Holm of the Creative Arts Rehabilitation Center, which later became Arts Horizons. He also served on the board of The Schoolhouse Theater in Westchester, NY. For many decades, Len worked side by side his wife, Marita, translating and producing several plays by the renowned Swedish playwright Lars Noren. Len is survived by his beloved wife, Marita; as well as his six children, their spouses, and his twelve grandchildren: Michael, Bettina, and Karolina; Debi, Paul, Jeff, and Nick; Doug; Todd, Amy, Andrew, and Henry; Marika, Ray, Ella, Jonas, Wini, Beck and Sofia; and Johanna, John, Mikaela, and Addy.



