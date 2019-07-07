MARSHALL--Leonard Lyon, Age 94, passed peacefully on Father's Day, June 16, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. surrounded by family including his loving wife of 72 years, Elizabeth (Liz, Betty). Forever loved by his children, Wendy Marshall, Peter Marshall, Katherine Marshall and Cynthia Muilenburg; seven grandchildren and two great- grandsons. Len attended The Hotchkiss School ('43) and Yale University ('46) where he was a member of the Aurelian Honor Society, Scroll & Key and captain of the Yale varsity swim team. Len served on the Alumni Board, Chairman of the Yale Alumni Fund; the Yale Alumni Admissions Committee and was President, AYA. Len served in two wars, honorably discharged as Lt. Commander, US Navy. He retired after a long career as an investment manager at Morgan Stanley. A resident of Locust Valley, NY for many years and later Vero Beach, FL. Len dedicated his life to serving others; Trustee, Nassau Community College; Boy Scouts of America; President, Family & Childrens Services Association.; Treasurer, St. Johnland; President, Rotary Club and Rotacare Garden City, NY (Paul Harris Fellow); President, Locust Valley Library; President, Matinecock Neighborhood Association; Vestry Treasurer of St. John's of Lattingtown Church; Founder of The North Shore Wildlife Sanctuary; Treasurer, Planting Fields Arboretum. Len was a Knight in the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem, member of the St. Nicholas Society and The Creek Club. Leonard will be remembered for all his contributions, his passion for life and his love for his family and friends. Contributions in his name may be made to: pediatricstrokewarriors.org A celebration of his life will be held on October 5th at 11am at St. John's of Lattingtown Church, Locust Valley, NY.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019