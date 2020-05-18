1941 - 2020

A Tribute in Memoriam to Our Dearly beloved Brother, Les, Barbanell, Les was a Gifted Child, Amazing Achievements throughout his Great life, Child Star,Author of three Books, on Care taking,& Relational Behavioral Therapy "Return to Harmony,Conflict Management for Couples" Published July 2020! An extraordinary,Accomplished Psychologist, a Pioneer in the Field of Psychiatry,Group and Individual Therapy, Les Excelled in all of his Endeavors, Singer/Songwriter/Nationally Ranked Racquetball Champion, and as our Wonderful Mother, Sally/Sarah, would say "Whatever Les put his mind to, he would accomplish with great ease & with flying Colors! A great Care taker his entire Life, Les was out to "Cure the World" in his own style and fashion! A Psychologist for over 40 years, and adoring his Patients as they in turn Adored him, he helped everyone that he could, always there for everyone, with Kindness & Empathy! A loving gentle Soul, indeed a rare Man! Honest, compassionate, kind and Empathetic! He was an expert as a Writer and the Subject of Care taking came easy for him as he lived his whole life happily, making others Happy, even by Singing! A joy to be with Les, he was always filled with good Honest Humor! A dependable Role Model, one who can be relied on, and Cherished throughout his Life!



A Treasure of a Man! Les leaves behind two Sisters, Marilyn and Arline, and an Adoring Loving Brother Joel,Nieces & Nephews, Friends and hundreds of Patients, whom he always said were a Joy!



Les was a Member of many Psychology Organizations and a Major Contributor of the New Jersey Institute for training in Psychoanalysis in Teaneck NJ, where Les Trained and Supervised Therapists and counselors! He was an active Member of Ft Lee nj Chamber of Commerce! Les was a specialist in Group Therapy in addition all his other achievements, always trying to help and assist in trying to help his field in Easing Insurance Rules! Les has always volunteered his services even at Post Graduate Center where he Studied!



A terrific Speaker and Leader with his mid tempered, easy going confidence, always succeeded in his Workand endeavored to always bring Psychiatry to enlighten the World! He had lots to say and he wrote terrific and self learning Books on the Psychology World! A member of Writers Guild and many Psychology organizations, Les was always available to enhance/enlighten, as many people 's lives as possible!



He is greatly Missed and will always be a Major Part of our Lives! His Memory always lingering in the Background!



With Everlasting Love!



Any Donations send to National Institute of Mental Health please

