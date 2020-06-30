LEWIS KADEN

KADEN--Lewis B. Lewis B. Kaden, age 78. Died peacefully on June 28 from injuries caused by a fall. From his birth in Perth Amboy, NJ, Lew's life was a deeply fulfilling adventure centered on passionate devotion to his family; a diverse career spanning senior roles in business, law, academia and government; and a fervent commitment to public and civic service. His professional journey included service as an advisor on domestic and economic policy to Senator Robert Kennedy and Chief Counsel to Governor Brendan Byrne of New Jersey; nearly a decade as a Professor of Law at Columbia Law School; many years in private legal practice as an appellate advocate and trusted boardroom counselor at Davis Polk & Wardwell; and as Vice Chairman of Citigroup. Lew was widely admired for his balanced judgement, wise counsel, and broad global perspective. He served for many years as the lead independent director of ArcelorMittal, a director of Bethlehem Steel, and Chairman of the Board of the Markle Foundation. In public life, he served as Chairman of the United States government's Overseas Presence Advisory Panel, New York State's Industrial Cooperation Council, and Governor Mario Cuomo's Commission on Competitiveness, and on New Jersey's State Commission on Investigation. He was Vice Chairman of the Board of the Asia Society and a committed trustee of the Century Foundation, Center for New American Security, NYU Center for Business and Human Rights, Human Rights First, Business Council for International Understanding, Environmental Defense Fund, Stanford University Center on Longevity and Beth Israel Hospital, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Trilateral Commission. Foremost among Lew's priorities were his gratitude and lifelong commitment to the educational institutions that provided the springboard for his opportunities, including Harvard College, Harvard Law School, where he served for many years on the Dean's Advisory Board, and Cambridge University, where he was the de Jersey John Harvard Scholar at Emmanuel College from 1963-64. After he retired from Citigroup in 2013, he was the John Harvard Gregory Lecturer on World Organization at Harvard Law School and a Senior Fellow at the Center on Business and Government at Harvard's Kennedy School. He was a supremely kind man, a generous and dedicated friend, and a mentor to many. He worked tirelessly to advance the careers and opportunities of people from all walks of life, and he savored their successes. Above all else, he was devoted to his family, in which he took boundless pleasure and pride. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Kaden; son Douglas and his wife Merritt, son John and his wife Rachel, son David and his wife Talia, and daughter Rebecca and her husband Scott; grandchildren Amelia, James, Lily, Sophia, Ella, Max and Henry; brother Daniel and his wife Melissa, and sister Jean and her partner Cathy. Lew's unwavering confidence in all of us will forever be a source of strength, and the example he set of integrity, dignity, compassion and commitment to family will always be an inspiration. The family will arrange a memorial service at an appropriate time.





