POWELL--Lovelady, (Lovey), a talented performer on New York's stage and screen has died. Lovey grew- up in Columbus, Ohio. She studied theater at Northwestern University and at the age of 19 moved to New York to become an actor. After some small roles in the mid-1950s "Look up and Live" and "The Secret Storm", Lovey partnered with Brooks Morton (pianist) and Hal Holbrook (actor) opening the "let's-put-on-a-show" nightclub, Upstairs at the Duplex, located in the West Village. Lovey was known as an "enchantress" for her theatrical musical performances. In 1956 Lovey made the album "Lovelady" featuring the song "Ten Cents a Dance". From 1960-1963 Lovey performed in Julius Monk's cabaret revues at the Upstairs at the Downstairs. Lovey played Millie Slavin in "Riverwind" (1962), she appeared on "The Danny Kaye Show" (1963). She played Norma, the mistress of Gene Hackman's character in "I Never Sang for My Father" (1970), Erika in "The Possession of Joel Delaney" (1972), and Madeline in "The Happy Hooker" (1975). In the 1970's, Lovey was voice and screen talent for a grocery list of brands including Virginia Slims and Lavoris. Her rich, bold voice had its own persona. In 1965 Lovey met the actress and model Peggy White (Carrizo Springs, Texas). The two spent 35 years together in Sag Harbor, NY where they owned the Glad Hand Antique Shop. Lovey was a lover of animals, in particular, her many terriers and her beloved poodle Toots. Lovey died on Long Island on February 2, 2020 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Williard, stepfather Gale Powell; her partner, Peggy White. She leaves behind many who loved her. A celebration of Lovey's life will be held in Sag Harbor in the months to come.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 12, 2020