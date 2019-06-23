THOMAS--Lucille Cole. The trustees of Brooklyn Public Library are deeply saddened by the death of our dear friend, board member and former Chair, Dr. Lucille C. Thomas. A trailblazer in the library field, Dr. Thomas was the first African American to serve as president of the New York Library Association and the New York City School Librarians Association. She also was president of the New York Library Club and the International Association of School Librarianship. She served on the American Library Association Council and Executive Board, and was awarded the organization's highest distinction, Honorary Member. In 2017, Brooklyn Public Library's Excellence in Librarianship Award was named for Dr. Thomas. We will truly miss her wise counsel, fierce commitment and friendship.



