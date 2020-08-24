1924 - 2020

Marilyn (Lyn) Burley Pearson of Belvidere, NJ and formerly of Summit died on July 7. She was born in Morristown, NJ on September 9, 1924 to Esther Naomi Hothorn, first US born of German immigrants and Chester Charles Burley. She grew up in Crestwood, NY then Summit, NJ and enjoyed spending time at her grandparents' summer property in Succasunna and at her family's summer home in Bay Head.



She worked as a Red Cross nurses aide during World War II. She was married to William F. Pearson in 1946 and they raised their five children primarily in Westfield, NJ. As a female, she felt limited by the social norms of the time but finally broke away from those in midlife. Lyn was accepted into Mensa and following her divorce in 1966 earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Columbia University in 1972.



Lyn tapped into her lifelong love of horses and in 1974 founded Rambling Brook Farms, Inc. with her daughter where hundreds of people learned to ride and care for horses over the years and where she had a positive impact on many. Lyn also had a lifelong love of dogs, starting with Toby the spaniel and later in life had Irish wolfhounds.



Lyn took up race walking in her late 60s and participated in competitions including the National Senior Olympics at age 75, and completed requirements for USA Track & Field coaching obtaining certification as an instructor by the American Racewalk Association, then conducted classes in race walking.



Lyn loved New York City, especially the museums, opera and theater. She also had a passion for the Bronx Zoo and the New York Aquarium and went often sharing those valuable experiences with family. She was interested in anthropology, international cultures and loved to travel. Trips involved travel throughout the United States and spanned 6 continents and included remote African villages (getting just shy of Timbuktu), the Amazon, Russia, multiple European countries, the Alaskan coast, and involved a pack trip on horseback in the Rockies, banding penguins in Patagonia and a transatlantic voyage on the SS France, etc. Lyn's last trip was to her beloved Paris in 2007.



Lyn was very interested in activities involving her grandchildren, enthusiastically attending sports events, birthday and graduation celebrations, school activities, theater and dance productions etc. In her last years as matriarch of a large family, her greatest pleasure was interacting with her great-grandchildren.



In her own words "I cared and I enjoyed my life."



Lyn is survived by her children: Millicent "Penny" Drucquer, William (Robin Firkser), Christine Musa, Cynthia Pittenger, Marilyn Washburn; 11 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; sister Millicent "Penny" Thomas (Edward), and six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Chester, and a niece.



Due to the restrictions imposed by the corona virus pandemic, a virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm EDT. RSPV at https://tinyurl.com/y6sfy38j



Contributions in her memory may be made to Wildlife Conservation Society.

