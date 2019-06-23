KRASSNER--Marshall M., Age 89, of New York City, at home on June 20, 2019. Marshall was born in Bridgeport, CT, and attended UCONN, fueling his lifelong support of the Huskies, especially the women's basketball team. For more than 40 years, Marshall worked in the insurance industry, retiring in his 70s as a partner at the Alliance Brokerage Corporation. Marshall advised clients in all areas of insurance, and in his later years, became an expert witness in New York State Unified Court Systems. Marshall loved sports and hated seeing his Giants lose. He learned to ski in his 50s and was mastering black diamond slopes in no time. He loved The New York Times, Macallan Scotch, and ice cream. Marshall loved deeply and was well-loved. He is survived by Judy, his wife of 35 years, his children, Robin Beckerman (Gary), Peter, and Kathryn (Brian), as well as his five grandchildren and one great-grandchild whom he cherished; Michael and Zachary Beckerman, Andrew Krassner, Tanner and Hayden Hughes, and Miles Beckerman. His family, friends, and colleagues will deeply miss Marshall and remember his joyful smile and ready laugh. Donations in his memory may be made to The .



