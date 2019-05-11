CANIN--Martin. The Juilliard School mourns the passing of pianist Martin Canin, who died on May 9, 2019. After graduating from Juilliard in 1956, he became an assistant to legendary pianist Rosina Lhevinne, and served on the faculty from 1976 until his retirement in 2016. Regarded for his passion for teaching, he also performed internationally as a soloist and chamber musician, judged numerous competitions, and gave master classes. We extend our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and former students. Damian Woetzel, President; Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus; Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean; Yoheved Kaplinsky, Chair of Juilliard's Piano Department
Published in The New York Times on May 11, 2019