Service Information Riverside Memorial Chapel 180 West 76th Street New York , NY 10023 (212)-362-6600

SAINES--Maxwell Barnett, age 28, died on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from complications arising from the heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Max was born on February 4th, 1991 to parents Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines and grew up in Larchmont, New York. He was a graduate of



SAINES--Maxwell Barnett, age 28, died on Friday, June 7th, 2019 from complications arising from the heart condition, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. Max was born on February 4th, 1991 to parents Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines and grew up in Larchmont, New York. He was a graduate of Northwestern University 's School of Communication with a BS in Radio/TV/Film and Economics where he was on the board of Studio 22 and an officer of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Max began his career in the William Morris Endeavor (WME) mailroom, later joining the trainee program and working in the agency's television literary department. He joined Endeavor Content in 2017 and was an executive in its TV Advisory Group. Max's passion for great television and film drove him to excel in the entertainment business, immersing himself amongst many of the most creative people in the industry. Max unselfishly counselled ambitious young people who followed his path into the entertainment industry and was especially dedicated to mentoring graduates of his beloved Northwestern University. Upon his passing, Endeavor Content Co-Presidents Chris Rice and Graham Taylor issued a statement on his unexpected death. "Max was an incredible young man and a tremendous colleague, beloved across the Endeavor Content and WME families. He literally grew up around many of us, and his boundless positivity, energy and enthusiasm made him truly one of the most wonderful people we have known. We are heartbroken by this loss and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends." Max was not only an up and coming success in the entertainment world but was dedicated to raising money and awareness for causes such as Autism Research and Education. He dedicated countless hours assisting his parents who co-founded the Autism Coalition, which eventually became Autism Speaks. Max is survived by his parents, Emily Gerson Saines and Andrew Saines and his brother Dashiell Saines; a large number of cousins, uncles, aunts and legions of loving friends from coast to coast. His strength, sense of humor, kindness and especially his smile will be forever missed. Funeral services will take place at the Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th Street, New York City, New York on June 12th, 2019 at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family asks that donations be made to Tufts Medical Center Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center. Published in The New York Times on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

