MICHAEL HOBSON
HOBSON--Michael Z., 83, treasured husband of Ann Gould Hobson, father of Sarah Martin and Kate Henrickson, brother of Christopher Hobson, and grandfather of Kevin Martin and Holly Henrickson, on November 12 in New York City. Born December 8, 1936, and adopted in infancy by the late Laura Z. Hobson, novelist, Mike's long career in publishing included major stints at Scholastic, Inc., where he helped foster equal status for women employees, and as vice-president and, later, London representative for Marvel Comics. After retiring in 2003 he was consultant to several publishing ventures. Mike, who sometimes said his typical business role was as "the one sane person in the room," for this reason lived in caustic amazement at American racism, injustice, and politics. After a three month decline from heart failure, Mike died peacefully, at home, tended by those he loved and who loved him.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
