Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL OBERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OBERMAN--Michael S. We mourn the passing of our longtime colleague and friend Michael S. Oberman. Michael spent his entire professional career, over 46 years, as a litigator at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. After graduating from Columbia College and Harvard Law School, and then clerking for legendary United States District Judge Milton Pollack, Michael joined what was then a small boutique firm as a litigation associate in 1973. He excelled immediately and was elected a partner in 1980 and practiced actively on major litigation matters until his death. Michael's interests ranged widely, and he worked on all manner of commercial litigation in both the trial and appellate courts. He lectured and wrote extensively on arbitration law, intellectual property and federal civil procedure and headed our Alternative Dispute Resolution practice. He was active in efforts for court reform and served as a member of New York Chief Judge Judith Kaye's Commercial Courts Task Force, which created the Commercial Division of the New York Supreme Court. As a young lawyer, he authored a definitive article on Presidential Inaugural Addresses. A deep intellect, Michael was a brilliant writer and oral advocate, crafting concise arguments, filled with felicitous, witty and precise phrases. Everything he wrote and said sang. He met his wife Sharon, when as a junior associate, he did a document review at a client's offices in California. He was devoted to Sharon, his daughter Abby, son-in-law Bryan and two grandsons, Asher and Parker. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to them and their extended family. The partners, attorneys and staff of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP



OBERMAN--Michael S. We mourn the passing of our longtime colleague and friend Michael S. Oberman. Michael spent his entire professional career, over 46 years, as a litigator at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel. After graduating from Columbia College and Harvard Law School, and then clerking for legendary United States District Judge Milton Pollack, Michael joined what was then a small boutique firm as a litigation associate in 1973. He excelled immediately and was elected a partner in 1980 and practiced actively on major litigation matters until his death. Michael's interests ranged widely, and he worked on all manner of commercial litigation in both the trial and appellate courts. He lectured and wrote extensively on arbitration law, intellectual property and federal civil procedure and headed our Alternative Dispute Resolution practice. He was active in efforts for court reform and served as a member of New York Chief Judge Judith Kaye's Commercial Courts Task Force, which created the Commercial Division of the New York Supreme Court. As a young lawyer, he authored a definitive article on Presidential Inaugural Addresses. A deep intellect, Michael was a brilliant writer and oral advocate, crafting concise arguments, filled with felicitous, witty and precise phrases. Everything he wrote and said sang. He met his wife Sharon, when as a junior associate, he did a document review at a client's offices in California. He was devoted to Sharon, his daughter Abby, son-in-law Bryan and two grandsons, Asher and Parker. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to them and their extended family. The partners, attorneys and staff of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP Published in The New York Times on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close