HAIMOFF--Michelle. Michelle Haimoff, author of the novel These Days Are Ours, died in Los Angeles on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was 40 years old. The cause of death was liver cancer. Michelle also authored the book "Secret New York: Exploring the City's Hidden Neighborhoods," and her writing, which often addressed gender matters and feminism, was published in the Los Angeles Times, NYTimes.com, the Huffington Post, and on her blog Genfem.com. She is remembered for her intelligence, articulateness, brilliant energy, passion and commitment to principles of justice and equality, as well as her legendary humor and wittiness. Perhaps most of all, she is remembered for the kindness, love and generosity she expressed toward family and friends. It's a cliche to say someone could light up a room. Michelle could light up lives. She is survived by her parents Debbie and Uzi, her brothers Daniel and Ari, her sister Caroline, her husband Ben and their sons Sam and Aaron, who she loved more than anything in the world, and with respect to whom her devotion was unbounded. She is dearly and deeply missed by too many to name.
Published in The New York Times on July 7, 2019