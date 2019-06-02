KAUFMAN--Myron, (born 1927), of Pasadena, CA, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed peacefully in May 2019. Predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Helen Friedman Kaufman, he is survived by his daughter, Susan Kaufman, his son, Charles Kaufman, his granddaughter, Anna Kaufman; sister, Florence Garnet, cousin, Gert Epstein, an extended family and large circle of close friends. A proud veteran of the US Navy, a student of Music and Art High School, and graduate of CCNY where he studied electrical engineering. He enjoyed the arts and was both painter and musician. An avid movie goer, a voracious reader and philosopher. A true original, an elegant and fun soul, and a kind man with a keen wit who will be deeply missed. Please consider a donation in Myron's name to the ACLU, or to the .



