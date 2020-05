Or Copy this URL to Share

PIPPINS--Nita. Died in New York City on May 10, 2020 at age 93 of complications from COVID-19. Retired nurse, co-founder of Miracle House in Manhattan, and longtime resident of Manhattan Plaza. Predeceased by her son, Nick Pippin. Donations in Nita's memory may be made to The Actors Fund. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store