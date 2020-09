Or Copy this URL to Share

GORBATY--Norman, Of Great Neck, NY, passed away peacefully at age 87 on September 26, 2020. Award winning graphic designer and fine artist. Husband of Joy (nee Marks) who predeceased him. Father of Lisa Gorbaty-Haldane (William) and Ben Gorbaty (Shelley). Grandfather of Rebecca Haldane-Woolf (Johnathan), Elizabeth Haldane (Lori) and Great-Grandfather of Joy Lily. Loving brother of Leonard Gorbaty and great friend and mentor to many.





