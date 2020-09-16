BELKNAP--Norton. The Trustees, dancers, and entire Paul Taylor Dance family mourn the loss of former President Norton Belknap. Inspired to join the Board after seeing Taylor's "Arden Court" in 1981, Norton became the longest-serving trustee (1984-2020) in the Taylor Company's history, after Mr. Taylor himself. As President from 1993 until 2008, he led a period of exponential growth. We have lost a champion who devoted his time, energy, love, and fortune to ensure that we flourish. We will dearly miss his clear- eyed leadership, generosity, warmth, and enthusiasm, and offer heartfelt condolences to the Belknap family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store