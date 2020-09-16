1/
NORTON BELKNAP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share NORTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELKNAP--Norton. The Trustees, dancers, and entire Paul Taylor Dance family mourn the loss of former President Norton Belknap. Inspired to join the Board after seeing Taylor's "Arden Court" in 1981, Norton became the longest-serving trustee (1984-2020) in the Taylor Company's history, after Mr. Taylor himself. As President from 1993 until 2008, he led a period of exponential growth. We have lost a champion who devoted his time, energy, love, and fortune to ensure that we flourish. We will dearly miss his clear- eyed leadership, generosity, warmth, and enthusiasm, and offer heartfelt condolences to the Belknap family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved