ZIMMERMAN--Pamela, On Saturday, June 27, Pamela Zimmerman, loving wife of Gerald D. Cohen, devoted daughter of Frances Zimmerman and the late Carl Zimmerman, passed away at age 53. She leaves behind a brother, Robert (Mariela), niece Amy, and a legion of extended family and friends. Pamela was born and raised in New York and Teaneck, NJ. A devoted fan of Eric Clapton, she proudly called the Upper West Side her home for the past 25 years. Pamela obtained her B.A. from Northeastern University in 1989, and began her career at Information Builders (IBI). There, she came to know Gerald, its founder and CEO. The couple married in 1995. Pamela continued her career as a consultant at IBI to the present. She edited books by Foreign Service Officer Hal Vaughn, among others, writing about Coco Chanel, the American Hospital in Paris, and OSS exploits in North Africa. Pamela volunteered for several months at the World Trade Center immediately following the September 11 attacks. It is believed that her service there brought on the lung and brain cancers that took her life. A private service will be held in New Jersey.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store