SMITH--Paul J. September 8, 1931 - April 26, 2020. As Director of the Museum of Contemporary Crafts (later the American Craft Museum and now the Museum of Arts and Design) from 1963 to 1987, Mr. Smith presented a groundbreaking series of exhibitions and programs which celebrated the handmade, reflected the social currents of the era, and challenged hierarchies in the arts. Since 1987, as MAD's Director Emeritus, he developed an independent consulting service to the field and continued his tireless advocacy for the study, presentation, and documentation of craft. In addition to his work as a curator and arts administrator, Mr. Smith was an artist, author, and photographer. He has been widely recognized for his contributions to the field. A memorial service will be held at a later date.


Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.
