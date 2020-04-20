MASSA--Peter. We mourn the great loss of Peter Massa, who peacefully passed away on April 16th, 2020 in his Palm Beach home at the age of 94. His beloved wife of 72 years, Elaine Massa, was by his side. Peter was generous, kind, and selfless, putting his wife and family above all else. He reunites with his late son, Neal and is survived by his loving grandchildren, Peter Massa (Rachel), Robert Massa (Jen), Samantha Farber (Brad), Kevin Massa, and daughter-in-law, Lisa Massa. Peter also leaves behind his five great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 20, 2020