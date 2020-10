Or Copy this URL to Share

OLIN--Phyllis. Our beloved matriarch passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Alvin and cherished daughter, Lauri. She is survived by her daughter Ann (Howard), granddaughter, Robyn (Jeremy) and was the adored GG of Haley and Ava.





