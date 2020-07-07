PACKER--Rekha. Rekha Packer, age 65, combined intellect and a dry wit with deep reserves of strength. As a young lawyer, she surprised her bosses by excelling not only in the cerebral domain of tax law but also in the rough-and-tumble world of labor negotiations, making partner at a Boston firm by 31. Following a brain injury in 1990, she fought back to resume her career and raise two children. Despite the adversity she faced, Rekha could always be relied upon to produce an apt Jane Austen quote or share her enthusiasm for an opera or a symphony. Retirement returned Rekha full circle to her love of the arts and her commitment to improving young people's access to education. Rekha founded the Harvard Club of Westchester's Early College Awareness Program, which brings together Yonkers eighth-graders and their parents for an annual event to raise awareness of the path to a college education and the resources available to pay for it. She also took courses in Shakespeare and music theory and served on the board of Scars- dale's Hoff-Barthelson Music School. While Rekha maintained a circle of close friends from every stage of her life, no one was closer to her heart than her beloved husband Michael, who died at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Meeting as undergraduates at Harvard University, the couple shared a love of learning and of music. As graduate students -- Rekha at Harvard Law School, Michael at MIT -- their weekly treat was a pizza and a night out at a jazz club. Later they became seasoned travelers, exploring the world from Egypt to Vietnam. Rekha passed away on June 28 at the home in Hartsdale, NY she had shared with Michael. Rekha is survived by her brother Rahul and children Sarita (Emily) and Jonathan. Her memorial service will be held in Scarsdale, NY pending the resumption of large gatherings. Information on donations in Rekha's name will be provided at that time.





