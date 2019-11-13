RICHARD DILLENBECK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD DILLENBECK.
Service Information
St Ann's Episcopal Church
Shore Rd
Old Lyme, CT 06371
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Episcopal Church
82 Shore Rd.
Old Lyme, CT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DILLENBECK--Richard Ralph, Age 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Heather Wright Dillenbeck, and is survived by his children, Mark, Christina, Anne and Carolyn, seven grandchildren, and his first wife, Suzanne. A graduate of Yale University (BA '54) and Harvard Law School (JD '59), and a Fulbright scholar, Dick had a long and distinguished career in international corporate law. He loved to travel, read, and tinker with his treasured 1938 Aston Martin. A memorial service will be held on November 23 at 11:00am at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Rd., Old Lyme, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 13, 2019
bullet Yale University
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.