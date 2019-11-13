DILLENBECK--Richard Ralph, Age 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 34 years, Heather Wright Dillenbeck, and is survived by his children, Mark, Christina, Anne and Carolyn, seven grandchildren, and his first wife, Suzanne. A graduate of Yale University (BA '54) and Harvard Law School (JD '59), and a Fulbright scholar, Dick had a long and distinguished career in international corporate law. He loved to travel, read, and tinker with his treasured 1938 Aston Martin. A memorial service will be held on November 23 at 11:00am at St. Ann's Episcopal Church, 82 Shore Rd., Old Lyme, CT.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 13, 2019