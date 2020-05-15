1932 - 2020

GILDER--Richard. The Headmaster, Trustees, Students and Community of Saint David's School are deeply saddened by the death of Richard Gilder. Mr. Gilder, a good man, was a very generous benefactor of Saint David's School. He gave generously with passion and vision, investing in the vitality of the educational program of the school, both academically and physically, for which we are deeply appreciative. Mr. Gilder's impact across New York City and the United States will ensure his legacy lives on. Our deepest sympathies go to his wife, Lois Chiles and the extended Gilder family.

Dr. P. David O'Halloran, Headmaster, Saint David's School

