ALTER--Robert J. "Ted", Age 68, of Maplewood, NJ died on August 6, 2019. Visitation on Saturday from 2pm through 5pm and Sunday from 2pm through 6pm at Preston Funeral Home, South Orange, NJ. www.jacobholle funeralhome.com. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, South Orange, NJ with interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. A member of the New Jersey and New York Bar Associations. He served on the New Jersey Supreme Court Committee on the Tax Court and New Jersey Bar Association's Section of Taxation's Liaison with the IRS. He has been consistently named a New Jersey and New York Super Lawyer in taxation since the lists' inception. Currently, he was a partner at McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney, & Carpenter LLP in Morristown, NJ. Surviving is his wife, Mary Lou Alter (nee Nolan); parents, Theodore A. Alter and Bernadette Lyons Alter; sons, Christopher Robert Alter (Tara), Timothy John Alter (Deborah), and Michael Gregory Alter; four grandchildren; brother, Jeffrey D. Alter (Lisa). In lieu of flowers, donations to .
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 9, 2019