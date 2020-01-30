Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT HARPER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARPER--Robert Francis, died after a brave fight with cancer, on January 23, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with his wife Sascha Noorthoorn van der Kruyff at his side. Born in New York City on May 19, 1951, the fourth son of Eugene and Muriel (nee Drumgoole) Harper, he had a long career on stage, screen, and television, including, among many credits, in the Broadway premiere of Arthur Miller's "American Clock," in Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America," Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry," George Romero's "Creepshow," Mike Newell's "Amazing Grace and Chuck," and Michael Mann's "The Insider," and as a regular or featured star in the TV series "Frank's Place, "Philly," "L.A. Law," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown," and "Gilmore Girls." He was a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Eugene, James, Gerard, Daniel and his sister, Mary Harper Hagan, and predeceased by brothers, Lawrence, Thomas, and William. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews and five grand-nieces and nephews. He graduated from Mater Dei High School (now Prep) in Middletown, NJ and Rutgers College in New Brunswick, NJ, at which he delivered the commencement address at University College in 2007. A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mater Dei Prep's performing arts programs, c/o Mater Dei Prep, 538 Church Street, Middletown, NJ 07748 or



HARPER--Robert Francis, died after a brave fight with cancer, on January 23, 2020 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with his wife Sascha Noorthoorn van der Kruyff at his side. Born in New York City on May 19, 1951, the fourth son of Eugene and Muriel (nee Drumgoole) Harper, he had a long career on stage, screen, and television, including, among many credits, in the Broadway premiere of Arthur Miller's "American Clock," in Sergio Leone's "Once Upon a Time in America," Woody Allen's "Deconstructing Harry," George Romero's "Creepshow," Mike Newell's "Amazing Grace and Chuck," and Michael Mann's "The Insider," and as a regular or featured star in the TV series "Frank's Place, "Philly," "L.A. Law," "Roseanne," "Murphy Brown," and "Gilmore Girls." He was a longtime member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. In addition to his wife, he is survived by brothers, Eugene, James, Gerard, Daniel and his sister, Mary Harper Hagan, and predeceased by brothers, Lawrence, Thomas, and William. Also surviving are 15 nieces and nephews and five grand-nieces and nephews. He graduated from Mater Dei High School (now Prep) in Middletown, NJ and Rutgers College in New Brunswick, NJ, at which he delivered the commencement address at University College in 2007. A memorial service will be held in New Jersey at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to Mater Dei Prep's performing arts programs, c/o Mater Dei Prep, 538 Church Street, Middletown, NJ 07748 or materdeiprep.org Published in The New York Times on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close