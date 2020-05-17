ROBERT HAWKS
HAWKS--Robert. Robert (Bob) Everett Hawks, former Vice President for Business and Treasurer of Cooper Union (1991-2009), died unexpectedly in his Greenwich Village apartment on April 20, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Wolhee Choe. Bob was born in Rochester, New York on July 7, 1943 to Orris and Virginia Hawks. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 and received a Master of Arts degree from Fordham University in 1971. He received a CPA degree from Baruch College. Bob served as a US Marine Corps Lieutenant in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, Purple Heart and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Silver Star. He loved his work at Cooper Union and often took his friends and family on tours of the buildings he helped plan and cared about so much. Bob was the Budget Director at Brooklyn Polytechnic before joining Cooper Union. He lived in Greenwich Village for over 50 years and cherished its unique character. Bob and Wolhee loved hosting family and friends at their Woodstock, NY home, the setting of wonderful memories, especially Thanksgiving. Bob volunteered at the National Museum of the American Indian in New York and Jefferson Market Garden. He wrote several published books of poetry. Bob is survived by his sister, Julia Hawks Perlman, his brother, Richard Hawks (wife, Susan) as well as a stepson, Daniel Weinstein (wife, Anne, and children, Jesse and Phoebe). He is also survived by nieces, Penny Blank, Debbie Osofsky, Sarah Paulsen, and Alice Hawks, and nephews, Nathaniel Hawks and Jacob Perlman and their families. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Robert Hawks Endowed Scholarship at The Cooper Union, 30 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003 or Jefferson Market Garden, 70A Greenwich Avenue, PMB 372, New York, NY 10011-8358.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
