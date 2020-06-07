ROBERTS--Robin. Robin Howard Roberts, actress and folk singer of traditional music, died at 92 in her home in Tivoli, New York on May 27, 2020. Her daughter Caitlin Langstaff and grandson Jack were with her. As Ms. Roberts, Robin was a performer and archivist of folk music who traveled the world with friends such as Alan Lomax. When Lomax asked her where to go next, she suggested Ireland to continue their research and preservation of traditional music. The songs from Roberts & Lomax's stay in Ireland are now a part of The Global Juke Box in the Smithsonian. She also made numerous records for Traditional Records. As Ms. Howard, Robin was an Equity actress and member of The Actors Studio, beginning in 1955. She was a staple of the original Provincetown Playhouse in Massachusetts. She co-founded the Irish Arts Center. She starred on Broadway, first in Ulysses in Nighttown, with Zero Mostel, and as Anne-Marie in the Tony-winning production of A Doll's House, with Janet McTeer. Robin was a stunning force of nature who hung on until the twelfth round. She was an avid nature lover and activist, a champion of all the arts, and a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.





