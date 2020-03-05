WALTER--Rosalind P. The Board of Trustees, staff, and volunteers of WNET are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved trustee Rosalind P. Walter, who was for more than 30 years a remarkable ambassador and advocate and the most generous individual supporter of WNET in its history. Roz gave extraordinary support to countless programs and series, including American Masters, which she helped to launch; Great Performances; NYC-Arts; Treasures of New York; NATURE; PBS NewsHour Weekend; Metrofocus; Amanpour and Company; ALL ARTS, the work of Ken and Ric Burns and countless special programs. Roz cared deeply about the quality and educational value of public television. She was an inspiration to the millions of viewers who benefited from her generosity -- and who saw her name every evening in connection with their favorite programs. Roz will be dearly missed by all of us at WNET. She was a beloved pioneer and a great friend. We extend our sincerest sympathies to her family. Edgar Wachenheim III, Chairman; Neal Shapiro, President and CEO



