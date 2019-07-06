SARACCO--Rudolph A., died in Hospice at his Brookdale, Battery Park home on June 25th after the livery service car in which he was riding was struck by another vehicle. He never recovered after an emergency operation to relieve pressure from a subdural hematoma. Rudy was born of Rose and Frank Saracco in Paterson, New Jersey on October 29, 1932. A graduate of Rutgers, he entered his father's real estate and property management business which he continued to run for several decades with his partner Robert Sussman. Rudy's lifetime partner, Thomas Carrodus, predeceased Rudy in September 2018, having succumbed from complications of Alzheimer's from which he suffered for several years. Tom was born on July 12, 1942. After graduating from the University of Maryland, he worked for Irving Trust and later as a banker in Miami.



