ORANGE--Ruth Ellen (nee Shulman), of Roslyn, NY passed away peacefully on September 23, 2019 at the age of 89. A native of Brooklyn, Ruth graduated from Brooklyn College and received a Master's Degree in Education from Hofstra University. For many years she taught in the Great Neck New York Schools and was a guidance counselor at Great Neck South Senior High School. Ruth was an accomplished concert pianist, performed at Carnegie Hall and was a first runner up in the Miss New York contest in 1945. Ruth is survived by her daughters Jan Orange and Jeri Cohen, her grandchildren, Zachary and Alexandra Cohen, David and Jessica Podlofsky as well as her beloved brother Alan Shulman and sister-in-law Elizabeth Shulman. For many years Ruth was married to Dr. Michael Orange, a pediatrician on Long Island who predeceased her in 2007. Ruth's immediate family as well the Shulman, Portnoy, Mufson, Saslove and Robinson extended families will all miss her generosity and love.



