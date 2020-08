Or Copy this URL to Share

MORI--Scott A. On August 12, 2020. Scott's productive career as a tropical botanist at The New York Botanical Garden earned him the admiration of students and colleagues and resulted in several prestigious awards. He is survived by his wife, Carol Gracie; son, Christopher, two granddaughters; Carol's sons and grandsons, and two sisters.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store