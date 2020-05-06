SINA ZAIM
ZAIM--Sina, MD. Devoted member of the Zaim family, deeply and genuinely loved by family and friends around the world. Born in Ankara, Turkey on December 14, 1951, and educated in Turkey, Canada, Switzerland and the United States. Accomplished physician in Internal Medicine, Cardiology and Electrophysiology, he graduated from Cornell University and trained at Mass General Hospital. He loved classical music, playing guitar, and traveling. A selfless hero and mentor, he passed away on May 3, 2020 of Coronavirus complications, after taking care of Coronavirus patients himself. Beloved son of Ismet and Semih Zaim, brother of Beyhan and Bulent, uncle to Laura, Xavier, Thierry, Celine and Lucas, brother-in-law to Isabelle and Julian, and dearest friend of Margitta, her daughter Marcia, and Francois in Switzerland.


Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.
